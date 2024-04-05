Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly achieves nearly 78 per cent of 2023 estimated  revenue 

By Laudia Sawer

Kpone, April 5, GNA — The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) in 2023 recorded more than GHS29.35 million as against an estimated GHS37.88 million revenue for the year, representing 77.48 per cent performance.

Dr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, disclosed this in a sessional address during a General Assembly meeting.

Dr Amanquah explained that the accrued revenue was from Internally Generated Funds (IGF), the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), Government of Ghana (GoG) grants, the District Performance Assessment Tool/Response Factor Grant (DPAT/RFG), donor funds, and the Modernising Agriculture in Ghana Programme (MAG-Agric).

He said while the Assembly budgeted GHS22.87 million in IGF revenue, the actual revenue collected was GHS18.72 million, representing 81.88 per cent of the estimated.

He said the Assembly received GHS1.89 million out of a budgeted GHS4.95 million under the DACF.

The Government of Ghana grants gave the KKMA GHS8.69 million compared to the budgeted GHS8.49 million for 2023.

The MCE indicated that even though the Assembly was unable to meet its revenue target for 2023, the actual revenue figure showed there was an improved IGF.

performance of GHS2.4 million, translating to almost 14.77 per cent over the 2022 figure of GHS16.31 million.

Dr. Amanquah noted that the year 2023 was fraught with several challenges that inhibited the Assembly’s effort in the collection of IGF revenue.

“Typical among them is the takeover of property rate collection by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), which resulted in the IGF revenue shortfall of more than GHS2.96 million,” he stated.

He said other challenges were the inability of the Assembly to enforce development control and building permits in some parts of the municipality due to boundary and chieftaincy disputes, leading to the activities of land guards in some cases, and the non-payment of public toilet fees.

Touching on the KKMA’s expenditure for 2023, he noted that out of a budgeted GHS 37.88 million the Assembly recorded an actual expenditure of GHS 29.71 million, showing 78.43 per cent of the estimated expenditure.

GNA

