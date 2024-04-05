By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Kpone, April 05, GNA – Dr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said 35 road projects within the municipality were worked on by the Assembly in 2023, to enhance the free movement of people, goods, and services.

Dr Amanquah said the projects were funded from the Internally Generated Funds (IGF), the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), and nine other Ghana Roads Funded Projects, which were at different completion stages.

The MCE announced this at the general meeting of the assembly and said the road facelifting projects included reshaping re-gravelling spot improvement, and the construction of slabs and culverts.

He said the continuous investment of large portions of the IGF in capital and infrastructure projects was aimed at improving the livelihoods of the people of Kpone-Katamanso.

Dr Amanquah said the road and minor drainage works also took place in communities such as Green Hill Area, Gbetsile, Bethlehem-Saki, Naanoman, Bawaleshi, Saaduasi, PS Global, Kpone, Zenu, Saasabi, Kubekro, and Oyibi, among others.

The MCE said although these roads were completed, the Urban Roads Department was currently carrying out a reassessment for correctional work to be done on some of them with the onset of the rains.

He said some of them deteriorated, hence the need for urgent attention to facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services.

Dr Amanquah said the Assembly collaborated with the Department of Urban Roads for the ongoing construction of the bridges at Prince Bar-Kubekro Sabra Farm-Zenu; Ngmlitsakpo poultry farm; Akweley and Akuorkor-Kpone; and the Borger Bridge-Kpone.

The completion of these bridges would go a long way to address the flooding problems in the communities, especially during the rainy season.

The MCE said other projects undertaken in 2023 included the completion of a two-storey police station at Oyibi and the construction of a Community Health-Based Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Nmlitsakpo.

Mr Gorge Nuertey, the Assembly member for the Hebron electoral area, commended the MCE and the assembly for face-lifting some of the roads and embarking on other projects that his area benefited from.

He said it was an attestation to the residents that their representatives pushed for development in their areas.

GNA

