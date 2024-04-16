Kofi Quakyi presents vehicles to NDC Parliamentary Candidates in Western Region 

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

Takoradi, April 16, GNA – Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has presented five vehicles to the party’s Parliamentary Candidates in five constituencies in the Western Region.

The constituencies are Mpohor, Ahanta West, Amenfi East, Shama and Kwesimintsim.

The vehicles were meant to aid the Parliamentary Candidates to undertake their campaign activities to help the NDC win the December 7 general elections.

Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony, Mr Quakyi said the vehicles were to facilitate the campaign activities of the respective Candidates working within the confines of the party’s campaign guidelines.

He gave the assurance that he would continue with efforts to extend similar support to other constituencies.

According to him, during the 2020 election, he provided eight vehicles to various constituencies in the region during the 2020 elections, and expressed the hope that the new batch would be maintained properly.

Mr Quakyi called on them to conduct an unrelenting 24-hour door-to-door campaign to usher in the 24-hour economy under Former President John Dramani Mahama.

He told the gathering that 2024 presented a greater opportunity for the NDC to win power and called for unity among the rank and file of the party to achieve that purpose.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

