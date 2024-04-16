Election 2024: Mute voices of politicians with ‘sharp tongue’ — Media told  

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, April 16, GNA – Mr Richard Kumadoe, a Security Consultant, has asked media houses to mute the voices of politicians whose utterances can disturb the December polls.

He observed that some politicians tended to “act irresponsibly” in the run-up to elections; therefore, media practitioners must identify characters with “sharp tongue” and not allow their platforms to be used to peddle “falsehood”.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the 2024 “Africa’s Peace, Investment and Tourism Summit”, in Accra, he noted that the cost of insecurity was “huge”, therefore, efforts must be made to maintain peace ahead and after the General Election.

“Elections should not divide us…We know some politicians are crazy when they sit behind the microphones…the media must do well to balance the panel sometimes and mute their voices whether they are on stage or when they come to the studio.

“We, [media practitioners] must make a decision on what qualifies someone to be on a show…find out what has been their track record…and that is the only way we can minimise the threat that comes with public speaking [by politicians],” he stated.

Mr Kumadoe, also the Managing Consultant, RichQuest Consult, was part of panel discussions at the Summit.

He urged all stakeholders to “protect the electoral process” and ensure that electoral outcomes were acceptable to all.

Mr Kumadoe noted that elections had become “a security threat” in Africa; therefore, all hands must be on deck to ensure electoral processes were “well-managed” in Ghana and other parts of the continent.

“Outcome of elections is very crucial…and we have to put in the resources to ensure that the threats that come with election outcomes are minimised,” he added.

The Summit, organised by the David Douglas Leadership Forum, brought together business executives, traditional leaders, students, traders, political party representatives and groups from different African countries and the Diaspora.

It, among other things, sought to unite stakeholders to foster peace and explore investment and tourism opportunities on the continent.

Discussions focused on peace and security, investment, funding opportunities and foreign direct investment in Africa, public-private partnership, youth and social enterprise, among others.

