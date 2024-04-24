KODA’s life in a minute

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 22, GNA – Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, born December 15, 1978, and known as KODA, is a Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist from Takoradi.

KODA fell in love with musical instruments at a tender age, and the mother enrolled him in a music class at the age of ten, where he developed his skills to play the guitar.

He went to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he became the mass choir director of the university.

KODA was also the Music Director and Instrumentalist of the “Music Wing of Baptist Students Union”, “KNUST’s Simply Jazz Crew”, “God’s Instruments” and a leading member of “Da Project” which was a legendary Ghanaian contemporary gospel group.

After tertiary education, he co-wrote, mixed, mastered and produced the exceptional album, “Awurade Ei” for KNUST’s “God’s Instruments” at KODED studios, Takoradi, Ghana.

The album received massive recognition in the country. It had great hits such as “Awurade Ei (Se Woma Wonsa Soa), “Tumi” and “Onyame Ye D’awase”.

He also worked on Nii Okai’s “Moko Be” and “Gye W’ayeyi” albums which actually blew him up as a producer.

KODA has worked with many gospel artistes in and out of Ghana including the likes of Nii Okai, Pastor Joseph Gyebi, Danny Nettey, Pastor Joe Beecham, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyful Way Inc., Pastor Helen Yawson, Yaw Osei-Owusu, Ike Nanor, Eugene Zuta, Jesse Jenkins, Diana Hamilton, Calvis Hammond among others.

“The Anointed” is a music group formed by KODA and his friends based in Takoradi. The group has supported many gospel ministries in the country and overseas.

KODA currently has four vocal and two gospel jazz albums to his credit. “Nyame Beye” which is the first and “Waye Wie” which had hits including “Waye Wie”, ‘Zion’s song’, “Poma”, ‘Amen’ and others.

His third album “Black & White” had many hits like; “Guide Me O”, “Nkwa Abodoo”, “Obiara Nte Se Wo”, including the controversial single, “Nsem Pii”. His latest project, released in 2016, is “OXYGEN” containing hit songs like “Adooso ” , “Yaa Pae”, “Chimo”.

As a music tutor, he released a two instructional DVD on bass and lead guitar and also 3 live DVDs of his major concerts; ‘KODA live 2008′, Black and White live 2013’ and ‘Oxygen Live 2016″.

KODA is married to Mrs. Ewurama Dua Anto also an anointed singer with an album to her credit. They currently have two sons and a girl.

He was reported to have died after a short illness in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

