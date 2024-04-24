Earth Day: US Embassy promotes sustainability

Accra, April 24, GNA – Mr Rolf Olson, the Charge d’Affaires, U. S. Embassy, Ghana, has urged the public, especially the youth to embrace and practice environmental sustainability.

That would contribute to circularity, reduce emissions, prevent pollution, waste, protect nature, and enhance economic health.

Mr Olson, who made the call at an event held in Accra to commemorate this year’s Earth Day, said sustainability presumed that resources were finite, and needed to be used conservatively with a view to long-term priorities.

Earth Day is an annual celebration that honours the achievement of environmental movements and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations.

This year’s celebration is under the theme, “Planet vs Plastic”, calling for awareness on the health risk of plastics, phasing out all single use plastics, pushing for a strong UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution, and demanding an end to fast fashion.

Mr Olson said Earth Day was not only about action to save the environment but valuing the natural beauty and learning how best to protect the environment for years to come.

The United States, he noted, was working with partners in Africa and around the world to address some of the major challenges, including training on tracking air quality.

“In 2023, the U.S. Government provided more than $3 million in support for environmental protection in Ghana, including support for fighting plastic pollution, capacity building for carbon credits, and stopping deforestation and illegal mining,” he noted.

The US Embassy in Ghana, he said, received U.S. environmental leaders, including the Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, demonstrating their commitment towards environmental protection.

Mr Erastus Asare Donkor, a 2022 Ghana Journalists Association’s Journalist of the Year, shared his experiences from covering the mining sector of the United States of America.

He urged other journalists to highlight issues of the environment, especially illegal mining, which was destroying water bodies and forests.

As part of the Day’s celebration, sustainable Ghanaian vendors showcased their innovations using plastics.

GNA

