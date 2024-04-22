Kia Rhino with cement ran into shops at Asukawkaw, mate and two persons injured

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 22, GNA – Three persons have sustained various degrees of injuries after a Kia Rhino truck loaded with cement ran into shops at Asukawkaw in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The truck with registration number GW9208-R was heading towards Dambai from Accra.

Corporal Zakaria Asharift of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said there was no casualties.

He said the truck driver lost control, while descending Asukawkaw mountain and in the process hit the stores.

He told the GNA that the two victims and the mate sustained injuries and were rushed to WoraWora Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Police have commenced investigations into the cause of the accident.

Mr Mark Odoro, the Assembly member of Asukawkaw Electoral Area asserted that he had relentlessly advised community members to be careful at the location of the accident in town, but they consistently disregarded his suggestions.

He said the shop saved the day; Asukawkaw in the Municipality would have been thrown into state of mourning around 5pm on April 19, 2024.

The Assembly member urged drivers using WoraWora-Dambai Highway to exercise patience and reduce speed, when descending Asukawkaw mountain to avoid accidents.

GNA

