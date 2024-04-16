KGL Foundation serves marginalised people with hot meals in Tamale 

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, April 16, GNA – KGL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the KGL Group, has served some marginalised groups in the greater Tamale area, including women, single mothers, and street orphans with hot meals, to put smiles on their faces.

The event dubbed: “Eid Fest,” was to put smiles on the faces of marginalised people in the area as they celebrated the year’s Eid-ul-Fitr marking the end of 30 days of fasting by Muslims.

Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, the Programmes Manager, who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the KGL Foundation during the event said the organisation found it a worthy cause to bring the people together and share food with them amidst music, to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said, “At KGL Foundation, we believe in changing lives and empowering communities. We continue to implement projects across the north to empower communities.”

He said the organisation worked in five thematic areas including sports, health, education, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, as well as in arts and culture, emphasising that it would continue to implement initiatives to transform the lives of the people.

In February 2023, the KGL Foundation organised a similar event in Tamale dubbed: “Food Drive,” where it feted some marginalised groups in the area including women, single mothers, and street orphans.

Mr Mohammed Yakubu Ahmed, the Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive, expressed gratitude to the KGL Foundation for bringing the people together to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said food was good for the body and well-being of a person because it nourished the body well for growth and appealed to the Foundation to extend the gesture to the Saganarigu Municipality.

GNA

