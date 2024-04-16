Ghana hosts “Clash of the Legends” Festival Friday 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko, GNA

Accra, April 16, GNA – Ghana is set to host the fourth edition of the “Clash of the Legends” – (Choc Des Legendes) in Accra, Friday, April 19th.

The event, the Grand Festival of Eloquence, Arts and Culture, is aimed at celebrating women leadership, commitment and legacy to humanity, said Pascal Gally, Founder, Choc Des Legendes.

It is dubbed the “Praise of Women” and would have the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo as Chair of the Great Jury.

“It is about the praise of women. It is a festival in the form of a mock trial… to have a reflection about the place of women in society…,” Mr Gally told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

“I feel deeply indebted and grateful to women. All of us should feel the same…when I thought about doing this in Africa, I wanted a very special topic.

“So, I chose to make the praise of women because like other places, the role of women in Africa is essential; they are our mothers, wives, sisters, our daughters. “They are building our communities. This is to praise them and say thank you for everything they are doing for us.”

This is the first time the festival is being held in Africa.

The first festival was on the theme, “Who is happier, the Creator or the creature?”

The second, “The Trial of God,” and the third, “The Trial of Progress,” all in Europe.

The “Praise of Women” in Accra would be graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

It will feature Madam Simone Giger, Switzerland’s Ambassador to Ghana, Togo and Benin, Madam Hafsat Abiola, President of Women in Africa, Anna Bossman, Ghana’s Ambassador to France, Portugal, Monaco, and UNESCO; Yoofi Grant, the CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), and Reginald Laryea, Chairman of the Board of GOIL Plc among other CEOs of conglomerate and business executives.

