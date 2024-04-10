KAIPTC is committed to addressing knowledge gap with tailored courses – Commandant

By James Amoh Junior, GNA

Accra, April 10, GNA – Major General Richard Addo Gyane, the Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), says the Centre is committed to addressing the knowledge gaps in communities and regions with its tailored courses in peace and security.

The courses run by the centre, he said, were designed to bridge those gaps and empower individuals with the necessary tools to address them.

Maj Gen Gyane said as Ghana strived for a peaceful, integrated, and prosperous country, the Centre embraced the responsibility of educating and training Ghanaians to play a pivotal role as key agents for sustainable peace.

The Commandant was speaking at the launch of three commercialized courses; Leadership and Management in Security Organisation, Conflict Analysis and Mediation, and Artificial Intelligence in Peacebuilding, currently being run at the Centre.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Peacebuilding Course aims at improving inter-agency collaboration by building the capacity of Defence and Security Sector actors to cooperate in developing and implementing strategies and approaches to prevent and counter violent extremism and terrorism.

On the other hand, the Conflict Analysis and Mediation Course, a Collaborative initiative between KAIPTC and the Crisis Management Initiative (CMI) established in 2013, aims to fortify participants’ ability for critical, analytical and practical Conflict analysis in the context of mediation and negotiation.

Targeting Security companies, Security professionals and leaders as well as the public, the Leadership and Management in Security Organisations Course seeks to develop the core competencies that are consistent with existing requirements and corporate culture.

In all, 44 participants from Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mali, and Nigeria are undertaking the three courses.

Maj Gen Gyane said the KAIPTC held a crucial mandate of training military, police, and civilian personnel for peace and security, not only within ECOWAS but also across Africa and beyond.

Its commitment, he said, extended globally, offering recognised capacity-building for all actors involved in African peace and security through comprehensive training, education, research, and policy dialogues.

“Our overarching vision is to become the preferred international centre for training, education, and research, dedicated to ensuring a peaceful and secure continent. Beyond our core mandate, we aspire to be the premier choice and a hub for peace and security training and education for Ghanaian professionals,” he noted.

The Commandant said with many seeking to enhance their capacity in Peace and Security by acquiring practical knowledge and skills – a critical aspect often overlooked – KAIPTC was dedicated to providing capacity building initiatives for sustainable peace and security.

Among others, he stated that participants would explore how effective leadership and management in security organisations were paramount for fostering peace and security.

The AI in peacebuilding course would navigate the complexities of the modern peace and security landscape, where Artificial Intelligence emerges as a new phenomenon, he said, and that the Centre aimed to raise awareness of the relevance of AI in the peace and security arena.

“The Conflict Analysis and Mediation which is fundamental to fostering peace, is an additional focal point of our offerings,” Maj Gen Gyane said.

He, therefore, encouraged participants to seize the opportunity to engage with experts and practitioners in the field, benefiting from a platform that not only offered valuable learning experiences but also facilitated connections and potential partnerships.

“The outcomes of discussions, forging of new networks, and the establishment of partnerships are integral to achieving our shared goal of peace and security for our country,” he added.

