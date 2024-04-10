It is time to utilize, leverage research findings effectively- Dr. Agyemang-Manu 

By Benjamin Akoto

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), April 9, GNA -Dr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central, has called for collaboration among researchers, implementers, politicians and all stakeholders to leverage research findings for the benefit of the country.

He mentioned the unfortunate reality that many research findings in academia remain confined within academic circles, hindering the potential for collaborative efforts and expressed optimism of a day when student project works would be harnessed to contribute to the transformation of the economy and innovative ideas marketed to other countries.

Dr Agyemang-Manu was speaking at the World Geoscientists and Geologists Day celebration organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources Campus at Dormaa-Ahenkro on the theme: ‘’Geosciences, a Key Entity in Addressing Preventive Health in Ghana.’’

Dr. Agyemang-Manu stated that some student projects and research from universities in the United States had led to groundbreaking innovations that were now being marketed globally.

He cited, for instance, the use of drones for medical deliveries, pioneered by a student in the US and after completion got a financier to support him, and revolutionized healthcare delivery in Ghana, culminating in the establishment of the world’s largest medical drone facility in Ghana.

Dr Lily Yevugah, Head of the Department of Geospatial Sciences at UENR-Campus Dormaa, emphasized that Geosciences went beyond being just an academic pursuit since they were powerful tools for promoting sustainable development and ensuring the resilience of infrastructure.

She explained that through thorough analysis of geological hazards, land use patterns, and climate dynamics, geoscientists empower decision-makers to make informed choices that prioritize public health and safety.

Dr. Yevugah urged the government, academia, civil society and industry to prioritize investments in geosciences research, education and capacity-building initiatives, saying by working together, they could strive towards a healthier, more resilient future where the invaluable contributions of geosciences were fully recognized and utilized to advance the well-being of the nation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

