John Mahama mourns with Chief Imam 

Accra, April 6, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has offered his deepest condolences to Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, on the loss of his beloved wife, Hajia Ramatu.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said though it was difficult he was inspired by the Chief Imam’s strong faith and resilience.

“I pray for the Chief Imam and his family as they mourn the loss of Hajia Ramatu,” he said when he paid a visit to the Chief Imam on Friday to console him.

“May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus and grant the Chief Imam comfort and strength in the love and support of our community.”

Mr Mahama called on Ghanaians to unite in solidarity and compassion for the Chief Imam and his family.

“We stand with you during this time of sorrow.”

Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu died on Wednesday, March 27, this year.

GNA

