GIS arrests Ivorian murder suspect  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, April 6, GNA – The Elubo Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has arrested an Ivorian murder suspect, Nduoba Essoi Fulgence, 32, at Edwakpole, a village near Anyinase in the Ellembele District of the Western Region.

A statement signed and issued by Inspector Moses Manford Akakpo, Western Regional Public Affairs Officer, GIS, said the suspect, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Ivory Coast and fled to Ghana, was arrested on Tuesday.

It said the Elubo Sector Command received intelligence from the Ivorian Police Commissaire in Noe, the Ivorian side of the Elubo Border, to assist in arresting the said fugitive.

“Preliminary information gathered by a surveillance team made up of Immigration Officers from the Elubo Sector Command, under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Joshua Krakue, revealed that the said suspect could be with some relatives at Edwakpole village, about 50 kilometers to Elubo.”

It said at about 1330 hours on Tuesday, April 2, a search party was dispatched to arrest the suspect from his hideout.

After about two hours of intensive operation, Fulgence was identified and arrested in a house believed to be his family house at Edwakpole village.

He was immediately handed over to the Ivorian Police Commissaries in Noe, the statement said.

The Ghana Immigration Service, therefore, expressed its profound gratitude to all those who collaborated with it to apprehend the suspect.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

