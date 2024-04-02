James Tani V outdoored as National General Bishop of 12 Apostle Church 

By P.K. Yankey

Krisan (W/R), April 2, GNA – The William Wade Harris 12 Apostles Church of Ghana at Canaan, Krisan in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has ourdoored a new National General Bishop, James Tani V, as the fifth bishop of the church.

His elevation, consecration and outdooring followed the passing on of the fourth Bishop General, Mr Emmanuel Tani IV.

The special event took place when members of the church from Ghana, La Cote D’Ivoire and the Diaspora, converged during the 11th Annual Easter Convention at the church’s Headquarters at Canaan, Krisan near Eikwe in the Western Region.

These include the national executives, board members, prophets/prophetesses, pastors, elders, trainees and the youth wing.

In a message to round -off the week-long Easter Convention, the General Bishop said the highest office conferred on him has encouraged him to discharge his mandate creditably to bring the church onto a higher pedestal.

Bishop Tani called for continuous prayers for the economic prosperity of the nation to reverse the current hardships.

“As the nation goes to the polls in December, political actors and their followers must ensure a level playing field and give peace a chance,” he said.

Preaching on the theme: “And I Will Give My Spirit to You and You Shall Live,” the Apostle of the Church, Enoch Agyevi Kwame, said the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ must resurrect everything in the Christian’s life to make him/her new.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who joined the church as part of his visit to the District, asked the church to pray for God’s intervention to resuscitate Ghana’s falling currency.

The MP asked Christians to pray for the President so he would not succumb to international pressure and intimidation not to accent to the LGBTQ+ bill.

Mr Kofi Buah also asked the church to pray for peace, love and unity in the run-up to the December general election.

The former Member of Parliament for Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira, Madam Catherine Abenlemah Afeku, congratulated the NPP Constituency Secretary, known in private life as Mr James Amachie Kainyah, on his elevation as the National General Bishop of the church.

She advised women to support women in politics to champion their cause.

GNA

