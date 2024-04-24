Independent Presidential Candidate promises Ghana’s liberation under his watch

By J. K. Nabary

Ekumfi (C/R), April 24, GNA – Mr Wilberforce Andrews, an Independent Presidential Candidate has promised to emancipate Ghana from sovereign insolvency stress, cascading taxation, and unemployment if voted into power.

Mr Andrews, a native of Enyan Denkyira in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District of the Central Region, gave the assurance in a press release announcing his ambition as an Independent Presidential Candidate.

A release with the title: “Third Force, Free Travelling Passport-Free Visa,” copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated that he would initiate a free compulsory traveling passport to solve the many chronic problems of Ghana’s economy.

Mr Andrews was the former Executive member of United Nations International Monitory Fund (IMF) and distance member of American Administration of President Joe Biden.

He said the free passport would be embedded with a chip containing everyone’s detailed information to replace Voter’s Identity Cards and the Ghana Card, to become a major identity for all legal and official transactions and serve as security check to track down criminals.

He said if the electorate gave him the nod, he would also encourage travelling for greener pastures to help stop the galamsey menace, which was destroying the country’s river bodies, lands and forestry.

Mr Andrews stated that the creation and promotion of football as an employment opportunity would also be one of his topmost priorities, with the construction of modern football training pitches across the country and motivate players in local teams by paying them.

There would also be a pension scheme for Cocoa farmers to encourage more people to opt for agriculture as a source of employment.

Again, he said he would collaborate with private companies to fix the country’s energy crisis, to put an end to ‘dumsor’.

He said as a Third Force Independent President, all his initiatives would be towards the national development plan and not in favour of political party and family members.

GNA

