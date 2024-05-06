Civil Servants must uphold national security—Kan-Dapaah 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi, GNA

Accra, May 6, GNA – The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has advised civil servants to remain loyal to the state and to avoid acts that undermine the country’s national security.

They should be morally upright, transparent, professionally competent, politically neutral and should uphold the constitutional order and national security.

Mr Kan-Dapaah who made the call at the Civil Service Week and 2023 Awards Ceremony in Accra at the weekend.

The event was on the theme “Combating Threats to Sub-Regional Peace and Security: Perspectives of the Civil Service.”

Mr Kan-Dapaah said that the delivery of public goods and services by the government, such as peace and stability, development, and decent living conditions, rests on an effective and efficient civil service.

He said that the civil service should function as the government’s “engine and powerhouse” in meeting citizen expectations by preserving the public purse, promoting transparency, and ensuring equitable distribution of resources and investments.

The Minister noted that protecting Ghana from a wide range of internal and external challenges required stakeholders, especially the civil service, to play key roles in ensuring peace and stability in the West African sub-region.

He said civil servants must be wary of partisan pressures that could lead them to act in ways that undermine the country’s peace and progress, adding that a minor act of indiscretion could impact health, food, environment, energy, and community security.

“Acts such as leaking sensitive documents, collaborating with internal and external agents, having partisan agenda and parochial interest diminish the confidence of the public.

“Civil servants must ensure value for money and help address development gaps,” he said.

Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of Civil Service, said the Civil Service was committed to enhancing the capacity of the workforce to advance the country’s socio-economic development,

“The economic revival of this nation and the reforms that we seek hinge significantly upon the efficiency of the Civil Service.

“We strive to immune the Civil Service with greater productivity, resourcefulness, results oriented approach and sense of accountability to foster good democratic governance,” he said.

Mr Aggrey-Darkoh explained that the purpose of Civil Service Week was to engage the public in policymaking, raise awareness of the Services’ activities in the private sector, explore areas of collaboration and partnership, and reward diligent staff.

Civil servants, including Chief Directors, Directors, professionals, and sub-professional groups from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), received awards.

Dr Yaw Osei, Chief Director of the Works and Housing Ministry, was named the third best performing chief director in 2023, followed by Madam Wilhelmina Asamoah of the Energy Ministry and Mr Kizito Ballans of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations as the overall best performing chief director.

