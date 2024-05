Accra, May 6, GNA – A thanksgiving service has been held at the St Cyprian Anglican cathedral in Kumasi to mark the 74th birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

The service was also part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email