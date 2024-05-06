Ghana Post launches commemorative stamp in honour of Asantehene

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi May 6, GNA – Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, has commended Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, for his indispensable role in the socio-economic development of Ghana.

She said Otumfuo Osei Tutu, since his ascension to the Golden Stool in 1999, had played critical roles in the various political administrations under the Fourth Republic,

to promote peace and unity, good health, education, economic development and projecting the country’s good image on the global scene.

At a dinner to unveil a commemorative stamp in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Mrs Ekuful said the King had left an indelible mark in the affairs of the country through his invaluable contributions.

Critical issues and decisions, which affected the country, got his wise counselling and input, she said.

The stamp in his honour was, therefore, not just a postage instrument but a tangible representation of the work of the King.

“This philatelic masterpiece we are launching here today is more than just a postage instrument,” Mrs Ekuful said.

“It is a tangible representation of the indelible mark Otumfuo, His Majesty, has left on the fabric of our country.”

“His 25 years reign has been a testament to unwavering commitment to preserving our cultural heritage, promoting education, uplifting the socio-economic wellbeing of our people and I dare say no pivotal decisions has been taken by any of our leaders within these 25 years, without his input, given graciously and wisely behind the scenes.”

The stamps were a humble appreciation for his gracious contributions to the development of Ghana.

“We are here to celebrate the legacy of an enduring leader whose impact on our nation has been nothing short of remarkable.”

“Today, we pay tribute to your enduring legacy. As we launch this stamp today, we pay tribute to a traditional ruler who has distinguished himself and contributed immensely to the development and progress of his people and the country in several spheres of our lives.”

“I applaud Ghana Post for their vision and dedication in bringing this project into fruition.”

Through the Organisation’s efforts, the country could celebrate the legacy of Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, through philately, making history and launching the first ever crypto stamp in Africa as well, the Minister said.

Present at the ceremony were Otumfuor Osei-Tutu and his wife, Lady Julia, traditional rulers from the Asante Kingdom, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, former Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr Bice Osei Kufuor, and representatives of the Universal Postal Union.

GNA

