ECG Training Centre to begin youth apprenticeship programme

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, May 6, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Training Centre will beginning June 2024 commence a new Youth Apprenticeship Programme as part of measures to reduce unemployment.

According to the centre, this programme is designed to equip young Ghanaians aged 16 to 25 with essential electrical engineering and energy management skills to foster self-employment and support the state’s mission to reduce youth unemployment.

This was in a press release issued by the communications department of the centre and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The Youth Apprenticeship Programme, it stated, was strategically developed to provide hands-on training and real-world experience in electrical systems, renewable energy technologies, and smart grid applications.

“By focusing on practical skills and industry knowledge, the programme aims to prepare participants not only to enter the workforce but to innovate within it, potentially starting their own businesses in the energy sector.”

It noted that the 12-weekend programme was a direct response to the growing need for job creation and skill development among Ghana’s youth.

It said with rising unemployment affecting young individuals across the nation, the ECG Training Centre was stepping forward to offer a solution that not only addressed immediate employment needs but also a foundation for sustainable development and innovation in one of Ghana’s most critical sectors.

Meanwhile, Mr. Godfred Mensah, the Director of the ECG Training Centre, said the Youth Apprenticeship Programme was not just about teaching young people to be electricians but rather empowering them to be pioneers of their future and of the energy sector.

He added that they were committed to providing a platform for creativity, entrepreneurship, and growth among the youth.

The participants in the programme would benefit from the expertise of seasoned professionals and access to state-of-the-art facilities at the ECG Training Centre, as well as receive a certificate and support in entrepreneurial ventures and skills for the job market within the sector.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

