Western Nzema Youth League urges youth to participate in voter registration exercise

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, May 6, GNA – The Western Nzema Youth League (WNYL), a youth group, has encouraged potential voters in the Nzema area to participate in the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the WNYL, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the exercise was their civic duty, and that they should get registered for their Voter Identification Cards to exercise their franchise in the December 7 polls.

According to him, the public participation in the recent voter registration process in the country had been a topic of concern for all relevant stakeholders with various issues arising during the exercise.

He said: “Challenges such as network issues, non-functional registration equipment, lack of adequate education, and long queues at registration centres should be duly dealt with by the EC to prevent the unforeseen circumstances.”

He called for an effective collaboration between stakeholders, including the EC, political parties, civil society organisations, and the National Identification Authority, among others to address the challenges faced during the registration exercise to ensure the full participation of all prospective voters.

Dr Kwesie also called for improved security measures to prevent possible incidents of violence and attacks on registrants during the process.

“We plead for sustained efforts to promote a peaceful, transparent, and credible voter registration process since this is a crucial pillar in enhancing the democratic practices in Ghana,” he noted.

He also appealed for continuous engagement and education of prospective voters on the essence of the exercise to build their confidence in the electoral system and promote a fair and inclusive registration process.

The EC is scheduled to commence the limited voter registration on Tuesday, May 7 to May 27 to register individuals who have attained 18 years and above, and those who could not register during the previous editions.

