Passengers appeal to transport operators to officially announce new fares

By Joyce Danso

Accra, April 24, GNA – Some passengers have appealed to transport operators to officially announce new fares to avert petty quarrels between them and drivers.

The GNA observed that some commercial drivers have increased fares by about 20 per cent since last Saturday, with drivers charging GH9 .00 instead of GH7.50 from Madina to Accra Central Business District.

Also, some passengers are paying GHC7.00 instead of GHC5.50 for a taxi trip from Old Ashongman to Madina.

This is causing misunderstanding between drivers and passengers, some leading to assaults.

Some passengers whom the GNA talked to, said they had not officially heard from the Ghana Private Road Transport Union on any new increment hence unwilling to pay new fares.

Comfort Okyere told the GNA that she was surprised at the increment, saying the Ghana Private Road Transport Union had earlier told the drivers to hold on with the collection of any new fares.

The GNA gathered that some drivers started collecting new fares on Saturday April 20, 2024.

The GNA also observed that some commercial drivers (trotro drivers) have printed and pasted new fares in their vehicles.

