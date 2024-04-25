“I was not part of the scientists who tested lithovit fertilizer” – witness

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, April 25, GNA- Mr Jerome Agbesi Dogbatse, a Research Scientist at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG), has told an Accra High Court that he was one of the scientists who tested the Lithovit fertilizer.

He said the testing of the Lithovit fertilizer to be used on matured cocoa seedlings was done before he joined the employment of CRIG in November 2013.

Mr Dogbatse, a subpoenaed witness for Mr Seidu Agongo, was speaking in his evidence-in -chief in the trial involving Dr Stephen Opuni, a former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, led by Mr Benson Nutsukpui, Counsel for Agongo.

Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and corruption by a public officer in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail each.

He said he only reviewed the draft report but was not part of the team that drafted the main report on the testing and to the best of his knowledge, the testing was done by Mr A.A Afrifa and Dr Alfred Arthur, all from CRIG.

He said before he joined the Institute, there were no other Soil scientists at the Division apart from those two scientists.

The witness told the court that he mentioned to the Police in his statement that the nursery work was done before he joined the Division, and he never made any recommendation because he did not participate in the testing.

“I was not shown the final report but what l worked on was the draft of the report,” he added.

He said he made some comments for the attention of the lead author and that was what he meant by his review.

The Case was adjourned to April 29, 2024, for continuation.

