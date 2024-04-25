Concern Group urges Governing Council to cease recognising UCC Alumni President

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, April 25, GNA – A Concerned Group of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Alumni Association has called on the Ministry of Education, the Chancellor, and the University Governing Council to cease recognising Mr Samuel A. Danso as President of the Association.

His membership on the UCC Governing Council must also be revoked because his tenure of office had expired.

A statement signed by Mr Ernest Koomson, Convener of the Group and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast, said the term of office of Mr Danso and the other members of the executive ended on November 29, 2023.

The Group expressed worry over his continued stay in office, saying as ‘a self-acclaimed National President,’ his actions were “illegal, unconstitutional, null and of no effect.”

It described the extension of Mr Danso’s term of office as repugnant to the Association’s Constitution and he could not hold himself out as the President and administer the Alumni Oaths to graduates of the University to become members of the Association.

The Group also challenged the capacity of the former President to represent the Association on the Governing Council.

According to the Group, an election was supposed to be conducted to elect a new executive but unfortunately, no such election had been taken.

Instead, the Group said: “a body made up of Regional Presidents purporting to be the highest decision-making body, without any constitutional backing, extended the expired term in clear violation of the Constitution of the Association.”

Consequently, the Group described the extension, in the absence of a general election as spelled out in the Association’s Constitution, as unconstitutional and illegal.

The Group said there was no provision in the Association’s Constitution conferring such powers, express or implied, on the so-called Regional Presidents.

While the Group applauded the decision by the University to confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree on Osabarima Dr Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, it raised questions about the power of the former President of the Association to administer the Alumni Oath given the controversy surrounding the extension of office.

“We applaud the University Council and Management for their wisdom in selecting the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area for the prestigious award.

“But we regret that the administration of the Alumni Oath by the former President raises serious questions about Osabarima´s status as an alumnus of the University and a detract from the prestige,” the statement said.

Reacting to the allegations in an interview with the GNA, Mr Danso said he was appalled by the Group’s claims, describing it as “frivolous, vexatious and malicious publication by noisy, faceless people and urged the public to disregard it.

According to him, the Group’s statement was part of a grand scheme by certain few selfish individuals to distort the University Council to achieve certain diabolic intentions, and “these guys have made it very obvious in all their recent actions.”

“I can also tell you for a fact that the so-called convener who signed this malicious write-up and the few faceless people who may be behind are not even known in the books of the Alumni Association.

“They have never been part or shown any interest in any activities of the Alumni Association. They are only being used to perpetrate evil schemes to destroy an otherwise peaceful University which is making great strides in the world of academia in recent times,” he said.

Mr Danso claimed the Group was being personal on him for refusing to support their “evil agenda”, adding, “all there is to this is that my presence on the Council is not helping their course and nothing more.”

On the allegations of the illegitimacy of his tenure, Mr Danso said the decision, was made by a duly constituted National Council who are mandated by the Constitution to make decisions on behalf of the Alumni Association when necessary.

The council is made up of all Chapter Presidents of UCC Alumni and the Chapters are made up of the Hall Alumni, Alumni groups, Overseas college chapters and Regional Chapters.

On the day of the meeting, he said six National Executives, including the University’s Representative on the National Executive Committee (NEC), three Hall Presidents, five Regional Presidents, one Overseas Chapter President and two College Presidents, including the UCC Chapter President, attended.

According to him, it was unanimously agreed that NEC complete the rest of the regions before an AGM was held to enable them to have a regional balance at the AGM and stated: “There was no single objection from any member.”

The NEC subsequently provided a roadmap for completing the establishment of the remaining five Northern Regions and Greater Accra relaunch by September 2024 so that the AGM be held in November 2024, where elections would be conducted as usual.

He said much as he does not intend to stay in office beyond the stipulated period without elections, one should be curious as to why the so-called one-man-concerned Alumni was never bothered whatsoever when people stayed in office for fifteen years.

“All well-meaning Alumni can attest to the fact we are doing an impressive job in revamping the Alumni Association by taking it to the doorstep of our alumni across the country and abroad.

“We aim to make the Alumni vibrant, and we are very much on course. This “noise” is a testament to how attractive the Alumni Association has become,” he said.

Again, he indicated that members of the University Council, both past and present, will attest to his impactful contributions to the floor of council and committees and how diligent he had been since he joined.

“I must state emphatically that I will not be a part of any “agenda” which has the potential of bringing the name of the University into disrepute. I will continue to pursue the greater good of the University until my mandate elapses.

“The Alumni will not also allow itself to be used as a tool to advance the interest of a few who want to see the University in a ditch. I will encourage all well-meaning members of the Alumni to resist such an attempt,” he explained.

He further expressed his determination to promote the vision of both the Alumni and the University.

GNA

