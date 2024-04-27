Hohoe NDC Parliamentary Candidate begins reshaping of inner roads 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), April 27, GNA – Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, Hohoe National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC), has begun the reshaping of some inner roads in the Hohoe Constituency.

Some of the 10-kilometre reshaping road projects include COCOBOD – Galikope, Hohoe Zongo – Dayi Bridge, By fire junction – slaughter house, HEPSS – Akpatanu, Wli Dzogbega – Abledze, Gbi-Wegbe – Gbi-Godenu and the Alavanyo Abehenease – Foyers de Charite.

Mr Prosper Kumi, Hohoe Constituency Secretary of the Party, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the gesture by the PC as part of his development campaign agenda aimed at supporting the constituents in providing social amenities, including safe water.

He said the reshaping was done on some of the inner roads located at hard-to-reach areas in the Constituency, adding that ‘everybody has forgotten’ some of the roads that were and would be reshaped.

Mr Kumi said the reshaping of the road would enable people in the beneficiary communities to be able to access means of transport as well as facilitate their trade and businesses.

A farmer and resident of Akpatanu, Addi Ahorsu told GNA that the bad road made it difficult in transporting goods to town, adding that the situation worsened during the rainy season, where residents were transported half-way or had to pay extra fare.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

