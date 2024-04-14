GPL Wk26: Dreams FC deepens Kotoko woes, Hearts back to winning ways 

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 14, GNA – Kumasi Asante Kotoko extended their winless run in the 2023–24 Ghana Premier League to seven as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

It was the worst winless run for the Porcupine Warriors since 2017, as they dropped to 11th on the league table with 33 points and are just three points off the relegation zone.

Two goals for Sylvester Simba and Derrick Agyei for Dreams deepened the woes of the Porcupine Warriors and certainly put pressure on coach Prosper Nartey Ogum, who has faced a barrage of criticism for their recent form.

Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, ended their three-game winless run with a 3-1 win against Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Phobians staged a brilliant comeback after going down by an early goal from Karela United’s Humid Dafie.

But a brace from Hamza Issah and Salim Adam’s solitary strike ensured maximum points for the Phobians, who move up to 10th on the league table with 35 points.

FC Samartex 1996 maintained their grasp at the top of the league after beating Berekum Chelsea 3-2 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Evans Osei Owusu scored twice, while Baba Musah’s solitary strike secured maximum points for FC Sarmatex 1996, who move six points clear at the top with eight matches to go.

Nations FC, who are placed second on the league table, couldn’t close the gap on league leaders FC Samartex 1996 after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bofoakwa Tano at home.

Bechem United also secured a 3-2 comeback win over Real Tamale United at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, while Medeama recorded their second successive home win against Legon Cities.

Below are some results for week 26:



Aduana Stars 1-0 Heart of Lions



Bechem United 3-2 Real Tamale United



Dreams FC 2-0 Asante Kotoko



FC Samartex 1996 3-2 Berekum Chelsea



Medeama SC 1-0 Legon Cities



Nations FC 2-2 Bofoakwa Tano FC



Nsoatreman FC 1-1 Great Olympics



Hearts of Oak 3-1 Karela United

