UBO declares Idowu Rasheed as African Light Heavyweight Champion after controversial decision 

Accra, April 14, GNA – The Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) has declared Nigerian boxer Idowu Rasheed winner of the Africa Light Heavyweight title, held on Saturday night, April 13, in Accra.

Rasheed knocked down Ghana’s Bastie Samir in round two of their fight, with the Ghanaian failing to respond to the count.

But under a very controversial circumstances, the fight was later declared as technical draw amidst protests from the Nigerian corner.

According to the officials, there was an illegal blow from Rasheed, hence the decision.

The UBO after thorough review of the fight declared the Nigerian the winner saying that they did not see any illegal blows from Rasheed.

The UBO said, no championship-sanctioning organization, including the UBO, has the power to overturn an official result, adding that it was the preserve of the local boxing commission, the Ghana Boxing Authority.

“But due to the fact that the title remained vacant, the UBO is in a position, and has power, to extraordinarily decide on its ownership.

“Since we can’t see that Rasheed did anything wrong, that he was in fact a victim of a blatant injustice and put on an amazing performance, we feel it is only right that he is recognized as the UBO Africa Light Heavyweight champion,” the UBO stated.

The UBO said they have since been informed in writing to the GBA that they indeed intend to overturn the announced result and declared Rasheed the official winner by second round knockout.

GNA

