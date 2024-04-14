Anglicans urged to explore their God-given roles 

By Eric K. Amoh, GNA

Bolgatanga, April 14, GNA – The Right Reverend Dennis Dabukari Tong, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has called on Christians, especially the Anglican community, to explore their God-given roles through consistent meditation and Bible reading to understand His assignments.

Preaching on the Theme: “The Lord will gladen the hearts of His people,” Rt Rev Tong said the hope of Christians came from the resurrection of Christ, who atoned for their sins.

During the sermon at the Saint Cyprian’s Parish in Bolgatanga, he indicated that Christ rose to give humanity new life.

“If we will work for Him, believe in Him, and serve Him, we shall resurrect when we die”.

He said Jesus’ quizzing of the disciples after his resurrection was to let them know Him better for the assignment ahead and to affirm that the restoration of Israel and God’s people had been fulfilled.

“We those who have become followers of Christ, it is clear that all of us need to know and understand scripture to play our roles as Christians”.

The Bishop, who reiterated the significance of the story of Christ’s death and resurrection, said: “Every Christian has a part in the ministry of Jesus. Jesus says Christians are witnesses to His ministry and are to witness the word to the world to appreciate the purpose of life and death”.

He schooled members of the congregation on the nitty gritty of Christian life and the relations factor of Christians and Christ, saying: “It is hard to work for God, but the reward is the resurrection”.

“Are we always looking to God for what He has for us, or it is what we want from Him. How have we fulfilled our calling as Christians? It is only when we are able to assess our roles as Christians that we can make meaningful assessment of our being”.

Rt Rev. Tong, therefore, admonished the congregation to be steadfast and understand their roles as directed by Christ through His disciples.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

