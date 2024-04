Ghana to host Inaugural West Africa Music & Arts Festival

Accra, April 3, GNA – Ghana is set to make history as an important destination for hosting major events with the upcoming inaugural West Africa Music & Arts Festival in Accra.

This groundbreaking event, the first of its kind in the region, would span four days, starting at the iconic Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 coinciding with the official Juneteenth celebration in Ghana.

The festival is not only a vibrant music industry conference aimed at bringing industry players together and educating the masses, but also a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and artistic diversity of West Africa.

It would provide a platform to showcase and educate on all things related to the music industry. From electrifying performances by renowned artistes to interactive workshops, master classes, and captivating arts installations.

Jasmine Young, co-founder of the festival said, “I am thrilled to launch this groundbreaking event in Accra, Ghana. Our festival was birthed from the ideology of strengthening the connectivity of the diasporas and continuing the work of educating the masses about the Music and Entertainment Industries.

“This festival literally celebrates the vibrant cultural tapestry of West Africa and what it means to the world. In addition to energetic and interactive panels and master classes, we are showcasing the region’s rich musical heritage and artistic talent.

“Through music, arts, and community, we aim to foster unity, diversity, and creativity globally. This festival is not just about entertainment; it’s about creating meaningful connections and inspiring positive change.

“We invite everyone to join us in Accra for an unforgettable celebration of music, arts, and culture that will resonate far beyond the festival grounds.”

As Ghana takes center stage in hosting this festival, attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of performances encompassing various genres like Afrobeat, Highlife, Hip Hop, and more.

Furthermore, engaging with Music & Entertainment industry professionals worldwide, participating in insightful panel discussions, and discovering emerging talent from across the continent are all part of the festival experience.

“This festival is more than just a celebration of music and arts; it’s a celebration of our shared heritage and identity as West Africans and the entire African Diaspora.

“It’s an opportunity to spotlight the astonishing talent and creativity within our shared culture and connect with audiences from Ghana and beyond,” stated Annabelle McKenzie, the Director of the Beyond The Return Secretariat.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority added, “We are proud to support the West Africa Music & Arts Festival. This festival not only celebrates our vibrant music and arts scene but also promotes tourism and economic development in our region.

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming visitors from near and far to immerse themselves in the beauty and creativity of Ghana.”

GNA



