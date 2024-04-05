Ghana, Italy back EU-ECOWAS cooperation, regional stability

By Stephen Asante

Accra, April 05, GNA – Ghana and Italy have promised to play a critical role in promoting an ECOWAS-EU cooperation to tackle the economic, security and political challenges in the sub-Region.

Issues concerning piracy, terrorism, violent extremism, illicit drug and human trafficking, which had become more pronounced in sub-Saharan Africa, called for collective efforts in addressing them, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted.

The complexities of the issues and the insecurity borne out of the development could not be glossed over, he stressed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, addressing a joint press conference with the visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella, at the Jubilee House, Accra, indicated that Ghana valued its long-standing bilateral ties with Italy.

Therefore, it is committed to boosting this partnership further, while exploring new areas of mutual interests for sustainable development and growth.

Mr Sergio Mattarella is the second Italian President to visit Ghana over the last three decades, with relations between the two countries dating back to 1957.

Prior to his arrival in Ghana, on Friday, April 05, he had visited the Ivory Coast, where he engaged the authorities on varied issues, especially on democracy and stability in Africa.

The continent represents one of the priorities of Italian foreign policy, consequently, paying particular attention to emerging issues such as the recent spike in piracy, terrorist attacks and violent extremism.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated the call on global leaders to work assiduously to foster reforms in the United Nations Security Council.

The Council ought to be made more representative by factoring in the interest of developing countries in the era of multilateralism, he advised.

On climate change, he asserted the resilience of the country to continue to be vocal in its advocacy to reduce greenhouse emissions to the barest minimum.

Italian President Mattarella said Europe and Africa shared a common vision – that is, to advance the cause of humanity.

It is against this background that the two continents should work together to overcome their respective development challenges, promote multilateralism and the bond of friendship.

President Mattarella noted that the EU was determined to cooperate with the West African Regional bloc, ECOWAS, to curb piracy, illicit drug and human trafficking, irregular migration and terrorism.

He expressed worry at the degeneration of democratic principles in sub-Saharan Africa, saying the development did not encourage good governance.

While commending Ghana for championing the cause of democratic governance and the rule of law amid the growing incidence of coups in the sub-Region, he stressed the need for the ECOWAS leaders to increase talks in re-establishing full regional cooperation.

In line with his itinerary, Italian President Mattarella will visit the refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the burial place of one of the world’s most recognised Pan-Africanists of all time, the Kwame Nkrumah Museum and Christiansborg Castle.

The visit will end on Saturday, April 06, with the meeting at the Don Bosco Training Center at Ashaiman, Accra, and the farewell of the “Bettica” ship at the port of Tema.

GNA

