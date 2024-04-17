GAF committed to upholding Ghana Gender Policy — Col Wumbei 

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Sunyani, April 17, GNA – Colonel Dr. Mohammed Wumbei, Command Logistics and Gender Advisor at the Army Training Command, has underscored the Ghana Armed Forces’ (GAF) loyalty in upholding the Ghana Gender Policy.

He said because of the policy enacted in 2015, the GAF had developed its own gender policy to prompt a review of existing regulations within the GAF to promote gender equality within its ranks.

Col. Wumbei said their language has evolved to be more gender-sensitive, indicating that all officers were referred to as soldiers.

Col Wumbei made the commitment in an interview with the media in Sunyani at the last day of a nationwide sensitization campaign, organized by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in partnership with the GAF with support from the Elsie Initiative Fund.

The campaign aimed at educating senior high and tertiary institutions and other selected institutions about the various career opportunities available within the GAF and to dispel stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding military careers.

The beneficiary students of the campaign were from Sunyani Senior High School, St. James SHS and Seminary, Odomaseman SHS, Notre Dame Girls SHS and Berekum SHS.

Col. Wumbei said Ghana had committed to various international protocols to promote gender equality and equity, additionally, the constitution prohibited discrimination based on gender, colour and race.

He said in recent years, GAF had observed a disparity between the number of females recruited and the national female population and as a result, efforts were being made to increase female representation, while the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, also called for increased female participation in peacekeeping operations worldwide.

Col. Wumbei said the military as an institution had its own set of values, customs, and traditions that were actively working to facilitate increased female participation in decision-making processes.

He said there had been several high-profile promotions of female officers, a feat that was previously unattainable, “We did not have any female generals in the past, but now we could boast of about five”, he indicated.

Colonel Wumbei mentioned that after engaging with senior high schools, the military would extend its outreach to the public, acknowledging that traditional values and customs had perpetuated certain stereotypes, but through education such barriers could be overcome.

Mrs. Adelaide Ekua Otoo, Senior Programmes Officer of the Women Youth Peace and Security Institute, KAIPTC, said the institute enthusiasm in promoting the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1325 on women, peace, and security, and 2250 on youth, peace, and security.

She said the resolutions would enhance women’s participation in peace and security matters, particularly in peacekeeping operations since the goal was to ensure that women were actively involved in peacekeeping efforts.

Mrs. Otoo stressed the importance of women participation of the Ghana Armed Forces peacekeeping operations to encourage young girls to join the armed forces, specifically through combat and combat support units to provide them with valuable opportunities in building a successful career within the Armed Forces.

She said by joining the military, the young girls have the potential to progress through the ranks and eventually attain leadership positions as uniformed women to play significant roles in decision-making processes related to peace and security in the country and on the continent.

As part of the sensitization campaign, participants were sensitized on gender stereotypes and biases, general eligibility for cadets, soldiers, recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as the units and requirements of the Ghana Army.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

