New transport fares: GPRTU issue two-day ultimatum 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, April 17, GNA – Aggrieved commercial drivers at the Nana Bosoma Central Market Lorry Station in the Sunyani Municipality on Wednesday gave the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) a two-day ultimatum to release the new lorry fares or they will lay down their tools.



This is in connection with the reported nationwide 20 per cent increment in transport fares.

According to the visibly angry drivers, they expected the GPRTU to release the new fares by Friday, April 19, or face their wrath.



“We would be left with no other option than to lay down our tools and embark on a protest march in the capital,” a 207 Benz Bus driver told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in conditions of anonymity during a visit to the lorry station.



The drivers explained that since the 20 per cent increment was announced, the Bono Regional Secretariat had engaged them and appealed to them not to increase the fares until further directives were given.



However, they expressed worry over the non-members of the GPRTU, who were already charging the new fares even before the announcement was made.



Eric Bekoe, a 207 Benz Bus driver, said it was unfortunate the drivers were still charging the old fares, though prices of petroleum products had seen significant increase.



The price of engine oil, fuel and other lubricants kept increasing and the GPTRU seemed unconcerned, another driver told the GNA.



When contacted, Mr Justice Kwame Frimpong, the Deputy Bono Regional Vice Chairman, GPRTU, said the union was meeting and would speak to the media later.



Meanwhile, checks by the GNA showed that commercial drivers of the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) had started charging new fares.



Mr Peter Akom, the National Organiser, PROTOA, confirmed that though the Ministry of Transport had directed the association to maintain the old lorry fares until further notice, the commercial drivers had failed to comply.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

