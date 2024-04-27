Foreign Ministry cautions Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, April 27, GNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali due to security concerns in that country.

The Ministry, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, advised the travelling public to avoid travel along the Gao and Ansongo Regions of Northern Mali following reports of terrorists’ harassment of commuters who ply the routes.

The Ministry gave the assurance that it remained committed to the safety of Ghanaians and would provide updates on the security situation in the region under reference in due course.

The Ministry further urged the Ghanaian public to always prioritise their safety when travelling.

GNA

