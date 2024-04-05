Expedite passage of Affirmative Action Bill-Bawah Mogtari

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, April 05, GNA – Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama, has urged Parliament to pass the Affirmative Action Bill to encourage more women into political and leadership roles.

She also called for the passage of the Social Protection Bill to protect vulnerable women and children, adding that, the two were very important bills to address the concerns of women and empower them towards national development.

Mrs Mogtari was addressing female students at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School on the sidelines of their Week celebration.

She urged the young ladies to have personal disciplinary codes and the right attitudes at work to be successful in whatever they do.

She said they, being disciplined and focused on work or studies, would deter unwarranted advances from male colleagues.

Mrs Mogtari, who is also a lawyer, urged the female law students to take advantage of mentorship and networking programmes to learn from successful women to enable them to navigate and be successful in the world of work.

She urged them to develop other soft skills aside from their law studies to make them all-round individuals capable of giving more than just what they studied in the classrooms.

Mr Ebenezer Sefa-Kissi, President of the GIMPA Law Students Association, said they had dedicated the Day solely to the female students to engage and interact with successful female lawyers in the country.

He said they sought to empower and inspire the female students to achieve success in their lives as they learnt from their guests.

GNA

