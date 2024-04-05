Church funds four projects in Atwima Kwanwoma District 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Atwima Kokoben (Ash), April 5, GNA – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in line with its vision to transform lives, has sponsored the construction of some projects in four communities in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The projects, which included three educational infrastructures and a health centre, were executed in partnership with the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Kofi Amankwa-Manu.

They are a six-unit classroom block with library and 10-seater toilet facility at Atwima Kokoben; a 10-unit classroom block, mechanised water system and 12-seater toilet facility at Foase; 10-unit classroom block with 12-seater toilet facility at Kotwi, and a health centre with nurses’ quarters and water system at Winsa.

Speaking at separate ceremonies to commission the projects, Mr Amankwa-Manu said they emanated from the strong partnerships between his office, the District Assembly and the Church.

The goal was to pursue private partnerships to complement the government’s efforts in ensuring quality education and healthcare delivery in the district.

Education and health, he said, were two critical sectors that impacted every household and stressed the need for massive investments in those areas.

The MP pointed out the crucial roles health and education played in national development and pledged his commitment to partnering with the relevant stakeholders to improve the lives of the people through such interventions.

He appealed to all stakeholders to join forces with his office and the Assembly to provide the enabling environment for quality education to thrive.

Mr Prince Karikari, the District Chief Executive (DCE), in a speech read on his behalf, underlined the need for users of all the projects to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities under their care.

He entreated the beneficiary communities to own the projects and showed a keen interest in their maintenance to prolong their lifespan.

Mr Samuel Appiah, the President of the Suame Area of the Church, said the gesture was to help promote quality education and healthcare, which was aligned with the vision of the church, saying that caring for the people was equally a way to spread the gospel at the grassroots.

The church would continue to support humanity and support the district through the partnership with the Member of Parliament, he said.

Madam Doris Ofori, the District Education Director, reiterated the need for the school children to take good care of the projects and admonished teachers and other stakeholders to ensure the facilities were used for their intended purposes.

“The facilities have come at the right time and would help address the infrastructural challenges in the district,” she said.

