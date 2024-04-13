EJISU: NPP Parliamentary Primary Results

Ejisu, April 13, GNA – The results of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primary held in the Ejisu Constituency, Saturday, April 13, 2024, have been announced.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Benjamin Bannor Bio declared Mr Kwabena Boateng who polled 394 votes, the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Constituency.

AARON PRINCE DUAH – 2

KWESI NYANTAKYI – 35

DR. EVANS DUAH – 63

HELENA MENSAH – 302

KWABENA BOATENG – 394

MAAME YAA ABOAGYE AKYAAMAH – 229

ABENA POKUAA AMOAH – BOAITEY – 0

PORTIA ACHEAMPONG ABRONYE – 6

KLINSMAN KARIKARI MENSAH – 2

TOTAL VALID VOTES :1033

REJECTED: 2

More soon.

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

