Driver’s mate remanded over penis shrinking alarm

By Joyce Danso

Accra, April 05, GNA- An 18-year-old driver’s mate who claimed that his penis shrunk after a mason touched his shoulders, has been remanded by a District Court in Awutu Bereku in the Central Region.

When the Police issued a medical form to Emmanuel Arhinful to seek treatment, the report indicated that his penis was “Intact and functioning normal without any deformity “.

Arhinful has therefore been charged with publication of false news and deceiving a public officer, Corporal Mercy Nyarko Boatemaa, an investigator, that his penis shrunk after the complainant, Prince Zo Brimo touched him.

The accused person had denied the charges.

The court presided over by Naomi Kontuor remanded Arhinful into police custody to reappear on April 17, 2024.

Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo and Chief Inspector Bernice Wie Kpuusuu told the court that the complainant, Prince Zo Brimo, was a mason, residing at Liberia Camp and the accused Emmanuel Arhinful, a driver’s mate, residing at Ofaakor, Kasoa.

Prosecution said on April 1, 2024, the complainant was on his way to Ofaakor and on reaching Kasoa, he realized that the accused person was following him and started making a phone call.

He became alarmed and wanted to report the behaviour of the accused person to a nearby Police station for assistance.

Prosecution said whiles the complainant continued his journey towards Kasoa New market, Arhinful followed him until the complainant entered the Kasoa New Market Police Station where he lodged a complaint.

Prosecution said when the accused was interrogated, he alleged that he followed the complainant because he detected that his manhood had shrunk after he touched his shoulders at the Kasoa MTN office.

The Court heard that Arhinful was issued with a Police medical report form to attend hospital for examination and report.

The report was duly received by the Police, and excerpts indicate that the penis of the accused was “Intact and functioning normal without any deformity “.

Prosecution said Arhinful was arrested and cautioned.

