Brothers’ Foundation supports school children in Amansie South

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Domeabra (Ash), April 5, GNA – Brothers’ Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, dedicated to the promotion of quality education, has donated quantities of teaching and learning materials to pupils of three basic schools in the Amansie South District.

The beneficiary pupils were from the Domeabra D/A primary, Domeabra JHS and the Pakyi cluster of Schools.

The items included dual desks, books, pens, pencils, sanitary pads, mathematical sets, jerseys, footballs, a laptop, and other essential supplies.

Mr Gideon Agyeman, Executive Director of the Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency that the gesture was to help improve educational outcomes in the beneficiary schools.

He said most of the pupils from the communities struggled to attend school due to lack of basic learning materials, and the donation would help motivate them to attend school regularly.

Mr. Agyemang called for effective collaboration from all stakeholders to address challenges in education, especially in rural and deprived communities to help improve standards.

Mr Awli-Ahianu Elikplim Raphael, General Secretary to the Foundation, said for the past three years, about 1,200 pupils had benefited from the educational projects of the Foundation in the Ashanti region.

He appealed to other philanthropists and organizations to support the initiative of the Foundation to help them to extend their support to other parts of the country.

Mr Clement Opoku Gyamfi, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South, who is also a member of the Foundation, thanked the group for the gesture.

He said challenges facing the people in rural communities needed the support of all and sundry since the government alone, could not address all of them.

GNA

