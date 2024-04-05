2024 Election: We will promote peace in Bawku – NPP, NDC pledge

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Zuarungu (U/E), April 5, GNA – Leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the six constituencies in Bawku have pledged their commitment to promoting peace before, during and after the 2024 general election.

The constituencies, comprising Bawku Central, Zebilla, Garu, Tempane, Pusiga and Binduri are areas directly affected by the Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which posed significant threat to the peace of the area.

Apart from pledging to carry out decent conversations and campaigns to drum home their visions, the leadership promised to educate their communicators and grassroot supporters to be modest and tolerant in their utterances and bring to book all those who flouted their directives.

Some experts believe the conflict had taken a political twist and expressed concern that this year’s political activities could fuel it further.

The move was part of efforts to reduce the tension usually associated with the area during electioneering due to the Bawku conflict.

The leadership made this known at a joint press conference in Zuarungu, Upper East Region, after a two-day follow-up engagement, organised by the Belim Wusa Development Agency (BEWDA), a Non-Governmental Organisation.

It was part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to Northern Border Regions of Ghana project with funding support from the European Union through COGINTA-Ghana.

Mr Yussif Otumba, the NDC Communications Officer, Bawku Central, noted that peace was fundamental to the growth and development of the country and both parties had pledged to strengthen contacts and friendly exchanges at all levels.

The two parties had agreed to desist from meddling in chieftaincy related issues and pledged to educate their rank and file on the issue to forestall peace and tranquility.

“We have resolved to assure ourselves that the NDC followers in Mamprusi dominated communities and the NPP followers in Kusasi dominated communities should be allowed to openly identify with their political party ideology and paraphernalia,” Mr Otumba said.

“There should not be restrictions on the wearing of party T-shirts and mounting of party billboards bearing the names and pictures of the presidential and parliamentary candidates. Our rank and file are, hereby, admonished to abide by this mutual agreement.”

Mr Nurudeen Gumah, the NPP Communications Officer, Bawku Central, said the parties had agreed to stay away from tribal, ethnic or chieftaincy issues in their campaigns, apart from pledging to cooperate with the Electoral Commission to ensure the safety of their agents.

“It is our mutual understanding that there is the need for monitoring the implementation of these agreed resolutions,” he said.

“We have, therefore, decided that each constituency should form a bi-party advisory committee, co-chaired by the constituency chairmen to ensure sustainability of these resolutions for assurances of the peace and cooperation.”

The leadership of the two parties had also agreed to organise a peace walk, dubbed: “march for peace” and urged the security agencies to improve visibility in the area and improve their operations by using CCTV cameras.

Mr Peter Asaal, the Executive Director, BEWDA, noted that the political parties had a crucial role to play in ensuring peace before, during and after the election and it was refreshing that the two major parties in the country were showing the way.

He appealed to them not to deviate from the resolutions but work towards ensuring that the information trickled down to the grassroots.

GNA

