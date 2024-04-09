Dormaa branch of GPRTU maintains old transport fares 

By Robert Tachie Menson



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/A), April 9, The Dormaa branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it will maintain its old fares until the union receives a directive from the national headquarters on any increment.



“We are law-abiding and we don’t want to flout the law,” Nana Asamoah Yeboah, the Dormaa Central branch Chairman of the GPRTU, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Brong Ahafo Region on Tuesday.



He explained that in the instances of transport fare increment, the local branch often held meetings with stakeholders, including drivers, passengers and the Municipal Assembly to determine the new fares.



Nana Yeboah, therefore, advised commercial drivers in the area to refrain from charging unapproved fares to avoid misunderstandings with passengers.

