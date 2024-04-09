Bank of Ghana Governor denies ever describing NDC Minority as hooligans 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, April 9, GNA – Dr Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana, has denied an alleged report by an international media that he described the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority Caucus as hooligans during their #OccupyBoG protest march.

The Minority held the #OccupyBoG protest march in Accra on October 5, 2023, to back their demand for the immediate resignation of the Governor and his two deputies for their mismanagement of the Central Bank.

However, speaking at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament public hearing on Monday, Dr Addison said the use of the word “hooliganism” was an interpretation by the international media house and not an accurate representation of his words.

“This is what I am coming to say that those who know me and know my character…you have not heard a single word of a recorded message with me describing Parliamentarians in that manner,” he stated.

“This was a foreign journalist’s description of the conversation we had and I disowned it.”

