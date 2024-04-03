Deeper Christian Life Ministry calls for peaceful election

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, April 3, GNA – Pastor Joseph K. Ofori Agyemang, Madina Area Group Pastor, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has called on political parties and their leadership to demonstrate a high level of tolerance to ensure peace in Ghana.

“In the spirit of peace, politicians should understand that there is only one Ghana, and that elections are meant to choose leaders,” he said.

“It must not become an avenue for conflict and bloodshed, rather, comportment and civility must be the guiding principles in our campaign.”

Pastor Ofori Agyemang was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday at the end of the Ministry’s five-day Easter Retreat at Madina, on the theme: “All Sufficient Jesus.”

He stressed the need for Ghanaians to reflect on the extreme partisanship that had resulted in the polarization of the country and contribute to eschewing such tendencies in order not to compromise the peace.

“As the country approaches the general election in December, all must resolve to eschew tendencies that could compromise the peace of the country before, during and after the elections.”

Pastor Ofori Agyeman urged stakeholders in the election process to remain fair and neutral.

“The Electoral Commission must be manifestly seen to be a fair and neutral umpire in all the processes leading to, during and after the elections,” he said.

He charged the security agencies to be professional and impartial to engender trust before, during and after the process.

He urged political parties and their followers to avoid intemperate and abusive languages in their electioneering since such may jeopardize the peace the nation yearns for.

GNA

