DAGBON will protect Green Ghana trees-Ya-Na assures government  

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi, April 2, GNA -Ya-Na Abukari II the over lord of Dagbon has assured the Government that the people of Dagbon will continue to protect the Green Ghana trees.

He said the trees he led in planting in the area last year were doing well.

Ya-Na Abukari II gave the assurance when Mr. Georga Mireku Duker Deputy Minister for Lands and Mineral Resource and Forestry commission delegation called on him at the Gbewaa palace to invite him to Tamale on 16thApril 2024 to chair this year’s Green Ghana programmes at Tamale.

He indicated that he was always praying for peace in Dagbon and Ghana as a whole because without peace the Green Ghana programme and other projects could not take place.

He promised to be in Tamale for the programme as requested by president and Mr. Samule Abdulai Jinapor Minister for lands and Mineral Resource.

Ya-Na thanked the minister for the presentation of 10 bags of sugar, 20 bags of rice, 5 cartons of milk and cash for their fasting.

Mr. Mireku said this was not the first time he came to Ya-Na and Gbewaa palace and he always felt at home and would visit the areas they planted the trees last year.

He said they will host the Green Ghana in Tamale as they did in Kumasi last year (2024).

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

