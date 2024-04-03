Complimentary Education Agency trains Kpone women in fabric softener making

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Kpone, April 3, GNA – The Complementary Education Agency (CEA), with support from the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, has trained 15 women in the municipality on how to make fabric softener.

A fabric softener reduces the harsh feel of items dried in the open air, adds fragrance to laundry and/or imparts anti-static properties to textiles.

The programme, which formed part of the CEA’s quarterly skills training, was to enhance the vocational skills and promote economic opportunities for individuals in the various communities.

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly provided financial support to ensure its success.

Participants were introduced to after-wash making, ingredient selection, formulation techniques, packaging, and marketing strategies by a former agency trainee.

Mr Zac Abrahams, the Director of CEA, Kpone-Katamanso, in an interview the Ghana News Agency, said the primary objective of the training was to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to produce high-quality household products.

He mentioned the empowerment the training would bring to individuals to create additional sources of income and improve their overall standard of living.

It included sessions on entrepreneurship, marketing fundamentals, pricing strategies, and customer engagement.

“The supplementary topics were aimed at equipping participants with the business acumen necessary to succeed in the competitive market,” Mr Abrahams stated.

The learners were advised to wear protective gear, ensure good ventilation, handle ingredients safely, have a first aid kit and emergency procedures in place, and maintain quality control when making the products.

Madam Sandra Boison, the Director for Culture, Creative Arts, and Tourism of the Assembly, urged learners to approach the training with dedication.

She reminded them that monthly monitoring was conducted to track how effectively they were applying the newly acquired skills to their businesses.

