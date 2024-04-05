Complimentary Education Agency appeals for support to run free remedial classes

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, April 05, GNA – The Complimentary Education Agency (CEA) a partnership with the Ghana Education Service in the Volta and Oti Regions, is appealing for public support to enable informal learners to access tertiary education.

Mr Prince Richard Addo, the Volta, and Oti Regional Director of the Agency, said the support would enable them to provide free remedial services for hundreds of learners in these regions, among whom there were significant number of prison inmates.

He made the appeal during an engagement with the executives of the Volta Development Forum (VDF), a regional advocacy group, and said that learners had benefited from the Free SHS programme, but some would require a resit of the exams, hence the need for the free remedial programme to help them better their grades.

Mr Addo said the programme was an important intervention that was already ongoing in parts of the nation, and hoped for stakeholders including the VDF, to “come onboard and intervene in the lives of many.”

“The remedial is our most pressing issue. It is part of a clearly defined pathway so that our learners can progress to the University level. Let us come together to help our people. There are brainy guys among them.

“We want this year to be the first one for Volta, and so, we need resources. There are great people in the villages, and we must bring them in,” he said.

The Regional Director showed the executives around a space at the regional office remodeled into a classroom for the programme and said offices in both regions were also being converted.

He said the CEA was most active in communities with no formal schools in about a 30 km radius, establishing learning centers to engage out-of-school children.

Mr Daniel Agboka Dzegede, the Executive Director of the Volta Development Forum, said the CEA held great potential for the region and pledged the support of the VDF to do its best to inspire and support its expansion and sustenance.

“We will engage heads of our committees to see how to provide resources for the programme and provide access to improve livelihoods,” he said.

Mr Dzegede said the VDF sought to partner with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council as a private body, to champion development in the Volta Region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

