Chief constructs GHC600,000 durbar grounds for Nsesreso community

By Robert Tachie Menson

Nsesresu, (B/R), April 3, GNA – Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, has inaugurated a durbar grounds constructed at the cost of GHC600,000 at Nsesreso in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.

Nana Asamoah Kum-Twie, the chief of Nsesreso, a farming community, funded the construction of the durbar grounds.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Nsesreso, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu II, and the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, commended the chief for his passion for development and urged other chiefs in the area to emulate the gesture.

He pledged to support the on-going work on the construction of a community clinic in the town with GHC100,000, and additional GHC100,000 towards the proper maintenance of the durbar grounds.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu II entreated the District Assembly to level a site in the town proposed for the construction of a football field for work to begin on the project.

On his part, Nana Kum-Twie, said the Dormaahene supported the project with GHC100,000 cash, 100 bags of cement and additional GHC5,000 towards the construction of washrooms, and thanked him for the support.

He said the paramount chief further provided 50 bags of cement for the renovation of the Nsesresu/Asuhyaie Junior High School which was destroyed by a rainstorm, and called on other wealthy citizens of the area to support the development of the community.

In a fund-raising rally, several individuals and organisations pledged their support in cash and kind towards the construction of a chief’s place in the community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

