CAF CC: Dreams FC opens free gate for Zamalek SC second-leg encounter

By Simon Asare



Accra, April 23, GNA – Reigning MTN FA Cup champions Dreams FC have announced that their second leg semifinal encouunter against Egyptian side Zamalek will be opened to the public for free viewing.



Dreams FC are on the verge of making history as they eye their first-ever appearance at the CAF Confederation Cup final after attaining a positive scoreless draw in Cairo, Egypt.



The upcoming clash, slated for Sunday, April 28, 2024, would see the two sides vie for a place in the finals of the competition to be played next month.



Ahead of Sunday’s crucial clash, Dreams FC management has declared for fans at the popular stand and centre line; however, tickets for the VIP and VVIP stands will be available for GHC20 and GHC50, respectively.



“The management of Dreams FC has accepted a recommendation to make access to the majority portions of the stadium for its return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash against Zamalek SC free of charge.



“We therefore urge all football enthusiasts in Ghana to gather in large numbers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to support the team as they strive to achieve a historic qualification for the grand finale of the continental competition.



“Additionally, management will soon announce several other measures to ensure the successful hosting of the game,” a statement from the club read.



The highly anticipated encounter will kick off at 16:00 GMT.

GNA

