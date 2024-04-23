Court ceiling collapses following Tuesday’s downpour 

By Joyce Danso/Emelia Nkrumah, GNA

Accra, April 23, GNA – The ceiling of Circuit Court ‘8’ in Accra on Tuesday collapsed, following a downpour.

The rainstorm destroyed the ceiling and some electrical wiring in the court room.

There was no sitting in the court room when the ceiling collapsed.

A worker who spoke on anonymity, said there was no court sitting because the trial judge was on leave and the incident happened fast.

When the GNA got to the court, the room was filled with debris, but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, a huge signpost in front of the Ministries Police Station also crumpled, blocking the road to commuters.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officials were seen busily dismantling the metal work to ensure free flow of traffic.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

