Elizha bags Artiste of the Year nomination at 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA 

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 23, GNA – Music sensation Elizha has been nominated Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards (GMA) USA.

The singer/songwriter, who had a stellar year under review, grabbed six more nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year, and Female Artiste of the Year.

The US-based Ghanaian singer excelled with her “Bad Love” single in 2023, which recorded impressive streaming numbers across various digital platforms and made waves globally.

During last year’s GMA USA, Elizha was adjudged the Best Female Vocalist after dropping some groundbreaking hit songs, including “RoadTown,” “Lijeje,” and “Police.”

The songstress recently recorded a milestone after featuring award-winning Jamaican producer and artiste, Anthony B, on her new single “Sugar,” which is also making waves.

GNA

