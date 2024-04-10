C1GS girls compete in first quarter GGA Junior Development Programme

Accra, April 10, GNA – Four girls from Captain One Golf Society (C1GS) were invited to compete in the 2024 first quarter junior golf championship organized by the Ghana Golf Society at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra.

The girls; Ayisha Aminu, Zakia Hudu, Jennifer Satura, and Fadila Adam, competed against other junior golfers invited from various golf clubs in the country.

The competition formed part of the GGA’s junior golf development program, aimed at unearthing talents and grooming them for national and international competitions.

The C1GS girls, who receive professional training at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi had their maiden outing for an organized competition outside their training course.

Speaking to the media after the competition, Ayisha Aminu, captain of the C1GS junior team, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

Although they couldn’t finish in the top five, Jennifer Satura secured a commendable seventh place—a promising start for their first competition.

Ayisha emphasized their determination to work hard and achieve a top-five finish in the second quarter’s competition scheduled for June.

She also acknowledged the efforts of Captain One Golf Society and their sponsors and supporters and highlighted their gradual improvement as golfers and their commitment to taking lessons seriously.

President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Pius Ayeh Appiah, expressed delight at the society’s recognition by the GGA and their invitation to participate in this competition which he sees as a positive step toward realizing their dream.

“This represents a significant stride forward for us, and we are elated that our golfers have captured the attention of the GGA. We remain committed to nurturing their development and ensuring that we receive exceptional performance from them, potentially leading to their inclusion in the national junior golf team,” he emphasized.

The second quarter edition of the Junior Development Program is slated for June, with the venue yet to be disclosed.

GNA

