Some 100 women-SMEs get business certificates in transition process

By Francis Ntow

Accra, April 10, GNA – Some 100 women businesses have been assisted by the Vocational Training for Females’ (VTF) to obtain business registration certificates to aid their transitioning into the formal sector of the economy.

The registration of the businesses with the Office of the Registrar of Companies, is for the government to officially recognise and factor them into programmes and other forms of assistance, including accessing loans.

It is to also make them operate and manage their businesses in ways that would propel their growth and expansion, such as having bookkeeping, client management, digital presence and marketing, while paying their taxes.

The Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs) operators, including beauticians, fashion designers and decorators, and caterers, were drawn from the Network of Women Entrepreneurs.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency after a handing over ceremony in Accra, Mad Lydia Adjei, Director, VTF, said the registration of women businesses was one of the ways to bring them into the formal sector of the economy.

“We’ve observed that most times, SMEs do not pay attention to the processes that can make them grow. So, we’re helping them to manage their businesses in ways that will make them become a source of employment,” she said.

She stated that the registration would make their businesses recognised by the government, and benefit from any of its support programmes, while complying with rules and regulations in the country.

“Sometimes, businesses need small loans and credit from government agencies and financial institutions for investment, and the business registration certificate is one of the documents required. So, this process will eventually help them,” she said.

According to the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, about 80 per cent of the Ghanaian workforce is employed in the informal sector, though it’s characterised by poor working conditions, underemployment, and low wages.

Mad Adjei mentioned that public sector employment was also on the decline, as such, skills development – hairdressing, dressmaking, catering, among young people would be ideal in addressing the growing unemployment in the country.

That, she said had led to their continuous support to women entrepreneurs and the promotion of decent work and employment in accordance with International Labour Organisation (ILO) regulations.

On taxes, the VTF Director told the women entrepreneurs not to hesitate to do so promptly, saying, “we’ve made them understand that once you’re working, you also need to make some contribution towards the development of the country through the payment of taxes.”

She also advised the entrepreneurs to sign up to the informal sector pension scheme of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) as a way of preparing for a comfortable future life.

“The skills we’ve acquired are for life, but as we grow our health declines, and it’s the little contributions that they make that will help them in the future when they cannot do the rigorous work they do,” she said.

Mad Martha Zowonu, a member of Network of Women Entrepreneurs, who also received a business registration certificate, expressed appreciation to VFT on behalf of the group for the assistance they received.

“I’ve been in business for about 18 years, but I’ve now come to terms with the benefits of registering my business, including being opened to the world, and getting clients from other places,” she said.

GNA

